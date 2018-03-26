City of Amarillo reveals newest Community Investment plan

The City of Amarillo has unveiled the newest version of the Community Investment Program.

If approved, the city plans to spend approximately $300 million dollars over the next five years on community projects.

This plan was created to complete major projects throughout the city, such as the Barrio Neighborhood plan.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

City of Amarillo Engineer Kyle Schniederjan said that the plan accounts for both the planning and execution portions of city projects.

"There's dollars just physically to complete those public meetings and secure locations to have that conversation and develop those plans, " said Schniederjan. "There's also dollars set aside to do the actual project that get identified in those neighborhood plans."

The city said bonds will fund the majority of this plan, along with grants and other state and federal funding.

"You pay your water bill and pay an assessment for your sewer on your water bill and those enterprise funds fund bonds to do water and sewer projects," said Schniederjan.

Schniederjan added improving transportation will be a major portion of this newly updated plan.

He said these projects will be very visible to citizens as they will include residential as well arterial areas.

"As a citizen, we joke about those orange cones and orange barrels, but there are going to be more orange barrels because we are going to do more transportation projects, and that's a disruption, absolutely it is," said Schniederjan. "Construction is not without its disruptions but in general we are moving forward with progressions to make our city a better place."

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.