City of Amarillo reveals newest Community Investment plan

If approved, the city of Amarillo will spend approximately $300 million dollars over the next five years, through the newest version of the Community Investment Program.
The Chronic Wasting Disease containment are in the north western part of the Panhandle has been extended east in between Dalhart and Hartley.
The current drought has already severely impacted wheat production in the Texas Panhandle, making it tough for farmers to anticipate a profitable year.
Weather outlook for Monday, March 26
With the new work week beginning, new lane closures could have heavy impact on drivers in Amarillo.
