Chronic Wasting Disease containment area extended for next hunting season

The Chronic Wasting Disease containment area in the north western part of the Panhandle has been extended east in between Dalhart and Hartley.

The Texas Park & Wildlife Department made this expansion last week due to a positive CWD deer found dead on the side of road in the area this past January. In 2017, there were seven cases of CWD found in western Dallam and Hartley Counties.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

"To be on the safe side, it was important to expand that zone to make sure some of the permitted activities that we allowed weren't initiated in that area," said Calvin Richardson of TPWD.

There have not been any cases of deer transmitting the disease to humans or evidence that eating meat from a CWD positive deer would mean infection, but containment areas are set up by the Texas Park & Wildlife Department as a precaution to monitor if this disease is spreading amongst the deer.

"The containment zone is designed to limit the spread of CWD, and it's an area designed by I-40, Highway 385, all the way up to Oklahoma."

To see the new containment area and surveillance area, see the map below.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.