Bushland students go hands-on at Martha's Home

A dozen students in a community service class at Bushland High School are continuing their mission to give back by remodeling the bathroom at Martha's Home, a local women's shelter.

The remodel comes after the class donated items to Martha's Home earlier in the year and found the shelter didn't have the funds needed to tackle the project solo.

"The wallpaper was falling off, and there was cracks that we could see," said Austin Williams, a student in the community service class at Bushland High School. "We decided that we wanted to make the bathroom a little more peaceful because it was from the 70's, and it was just old. We decided to update it a little bit."

While the project is being funded by a private donor and the paint was donated by Home Depot, the students are giving up their lunch and break periods to put in the labor.

"We started by tearing out the wallpaper, we're repainting the trim, repainting the doors," said student Trace Bails. "Sanding it down, just doing anything possible we can to make it look better."



Taking what they learn from the class into an outside environment highlights the meaning of community service.

"It's really nice being a high school student because whenever I'm older I can look back on this, and if I need to help someone I will have this time in my life to refer to," said Williams. "I will be able to help people in the future."

"Having that group together that's been doing community service all year it allows us to get to know each other," said student Luke Richard. "It makes for better communication when we're planning these projects."

Martha's Home said the presence of the teens has impacted the women who call the shelter home.

"We try to keep those houses beautiful and clean and cozy just like any home," said Connie Garcia, the Executive Director at Martha's Home. "It makes a huge difference to these ladies on how they feel and how they think about themselves.These kids have been such an encouragement to the ladies to know what they're doing for them has blessed them beyond belief."

The students were wrapping up their remodel at Martha's Home today.

The class will be continuing their mission of community service later in the week when they work with The Bridge, a local children's advocacy center.

