Moms Talk: Goodin's Jewelry



Goodin's Jewelry, Inc.

3701 Olsen Blvd # I, Amarillo, TX 79109

Telephone: (806) 351-2634

Business Hours

Monday thru Friday 9am - 6pm

Saturday 11am - 5pm

About us:

If you're on the market for high-quality and affordable jewelry, such as earrings and rings, the staff at Goodin's Jewelry in Amarillo can help you out.. For jewelry that communicates the sentiment you can't, browse the selection at Goodin's Jewelry in Amarillo.



Can I shop online?

Yes! We have a wonderful online catalog of beautiful products that meets any need and any style. Also, you can shop with confidence knowing all online orders are processed with insured shipping. We offer 2-Day insured shipping for $9.99 and overnight insured shipping for $22.50.

If I buy something can I return it?

30 Day Risk-Free Returns

At Goodin's Jewelry, your happiness is our priority. Our 30 Day Risk-Free Return Policy is in place to ensure that you are completely satisfied with your purchase. View Return Policy

Here is what people say about us?

Goodin's is a Fine and Fun jewelry store that also features custom jewelry & watch and jewelry repair. ... Best jewelry store in Amarillo came in shopping for pearls (I had gone to Mcfarlins and because I was wanting to spend under $100 they didn't want to deal with me) told ... Love this shop - everyone is happy and helpful.

Goodin's Jewelry "Great family jeweler. Paul has been great with his customers even before he opened to the public. I've referred all of my family to him and would trust no one else to take the very best care of us all."