Former employees of Ruby Tequila's still waiting for court to rule on back wages

Former employees of Ruby Tequila's in Amarillo and Lubbock are waiting for a court to approve the payment of back wages.

According to a filing in federal court, the employees have not received a ruling for the suit filed back in September.

Their original lawsuit states that the abrupt closing of the restaurants by Fired Up Holdings put hundreds of people out of work after they were already due missed paychecks.

Their newest filing says no meaningful negotiations have taken place.

