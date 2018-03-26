Citizen assists in capture of Donley County robbery suspect

One man is behind bars after an alleged robbery at a Clarendon business.

On Sunday, Hall County deputies and Memphis police responded to assist the Donley County Sheriff's Office in searching for the suspect.

Texas Highway Patrol troopers located a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle description.

When they initiated a traffic stop, the suspect exited the vehicle and fled toward a rest stop on Highway 287.

Hall County and a DPS trooper chased the suspect with the assistance of a Memphis K9 unit.

Several hours later, a citizen reported seeing the suspect north of Memphis.

Officers from both counties apprehended the suspect after a brief search.

