Amarillo VA Health Care System to hold Veterans Job Fair

The Amarillo VA Health Care System will hold a Veterans Job Fair this Friday, March 30, from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Resumes and interviews for environmental management service (housekeeping) positions will be conducted at Human Resources in Building 9 at 6010 W. Amarillo Blvd.

Applicants need to be a Veteran, bring an updated resume and a legible copy of a DD-214.

For more information contact 806-355-9703 ext. 17330.

