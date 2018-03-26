Monday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the low 70s

We start off the work week with another warm and gusty day.

Temps will warm from the low 50's into the low 70's his afternoon.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Winds will be out of the southwest ahead of a strong cold front.

Winds will be in the 20-30 mph range with gusts up to 35-40 mph.

Elevated to critical fire danger is expected across the western parts of the area.

A red flag warning is in effect for our eastern New Mexico counties.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Overnight temps will drop into the 40's under cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible into Tuesday morning.

Winds will remain breezy overnight. Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler behind the cold front with temps in the 50's.

Scattered showers will be possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

We warm back to normal in the mid 60's by Thursday.

The end of the work week into the weekend is looking warm and dry with breezy winds.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.