Jersey Mike's will fundraise for Children's Miracle Network

It's been just over a year since the Perryton Fire burned 318,000 acres across multiple counties in the Texas Panhandle.
It's been just over a year since the Perryton Fire burned 318,000 acres across multiple counties in the Texas Panhandle.
Jersey Mike's Subs customers will have the opportunity to help sick children in our area.
Jersey Mike's Subs customers will have the opportunity to help sick children in our area.
Two area nonprofits are teaming up to make sure uninsured Amarillo women can stay healthy.
Two area nonprofits are teaming up to make sure uninsured Amarillo women can stay healthy.
Channing ISD is hosting a hamburger dinner in honor of their first responders.
Channing ISD is hosting a hamburger dinner in honor of their first responders.
Two trailer houses burned in a structure fire on Sunday in Randall County.
Two trailer houses burned in a structure fire on Sunday in Randall County.