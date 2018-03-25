Jersey Mike's will fundraise for Children's Miracle Network

Jersey Mike's Subs customers will have the opportunity to help sick children in our area.

The store is capping off its Month of Giving fundraising campaign this week.

On Wednesday, all proceeds will benefit Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo.

The Day of Giving is Jersey Mike's eighth annual initiative with the organization.

Steven Smith, a Jersey Mike's customer, said the restaurant is devoting itself to a great cause.

"They're really great people for them to support Children's Miracle Network," said Smith. "It's a wonderful thing, and you know, I appreciate it, the community appreciates it, for them stepping up and doing what they're doing today."

Customers will also enjoy live music from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. that afternoon provided by the Amarillo High School New Sound Singers.

