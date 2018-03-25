Nonprofits, United Supermarkets team up to assist uninsured women

Two area nonprofits are teaming up to make sure uninsured Amarillo women can stay healthy.

Panhandle Breast Health's Wise Woman program is partnering with Breast Center of Excellence and United Supermarkets of Amarillo to sponsor breast health education and mammogram appointment events in local grocery stores.

PBH Wise Women volunteers will be in stores to help shoppers who need screenings.

The volunteer will help schedule mammograms and pap screenings, free of charge.

The event specifically targets women over 40 who are uninsured.

Wise Women will be in United Supermarkets at the following dates and times:

Thursday, March 29 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Washington Street location.

Tuesday, April 3, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Boulevard location.

Thursday, April 5, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the River Road location.

According to PBH, at least 66 percent of the area female population is not in compliance with the latest breast screening guidelines.

