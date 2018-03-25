Nonprofits, United Supermarkets team up to assist uninsured women

Two area nonprofits are teaming up to make sure uninsured Amarillo women can stay healthy.
Channing ISD is hosting a hamburger dinner in honor of their first responders.
Two trailer houses burned in a structure fire on Sunday in Randall County.
We had some showers during the overnight hours, although sadly they didn't amount to much.
The Amarillo community took to the streets and showed their support for students ready to take a stand.
