Channing ISD will host free dinner to benefit first responders

Channing ISD is hosting a hamburger dinner in honor of their first responders.

The supper is open to anyone who wishes to honor their area emergency crews and is free to the public.

Donation buckets will be available to benefit the Channing Volunteer Fire Department.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The district said the department is in need of fire truck repairs and safety equipment for new recruits.

"After the last two weeks, we believe that everyone appreciates those who risk their lives to help their neighbors more than ever," said the district in a statement.

The meal will be held at the school cafeteria on March 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The One Act Play cast and crew will also be performing The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

The performance will start at 7:15 p.m. in the auditorium.

If you cannot attend, but would like to donate, send a check made out to Channing Fire to:

Channing Fire

PO Box 183

Channing, TX 79018

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.