Two homes lost in Randall County structure fire

Two trailer houses burned in a structure fire on Sunday in Randall County.

Around 2:30 p.m., a report was made of a trailer fire near the intersection of Bell Street and Lair Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two trailer homes tied together in an L-shaped fashion, with both engulfed in flames.

There were two children inside the home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Both homes were a total loss.

Randall County Fire Department, Lake Tanglewood Fire Department and Canyon Fire Department all responded to the call.

