FIRST ALERT: High fire danger for Sunday

By Cameron Venable, First Alert Meteorologist
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

We had some showers during the overnight hours, although sadly they didn't amount to much.

We now are shifting our focus to First Alert Fire Danger. Elevated to High fire danger is expected across the central & western Panhandle.

Expect temperatures in the 70s-80s, relative humidity of 5-15%, and southwest winds gusting close to 40 mph.

Today has the potential to be a bad fire day so please exercise fire precautions.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Red Flag Warning for the western half of the Panhandle from noon to 9:00 p.m. tonight

