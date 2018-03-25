FIRST ALERT: High fire danger for Sunday

We had some showers during the overnight hours, although sadly they didn't amount to much.

We now are shifting our focus to First Alert Fire Danger. Elevated to High fire danger is expected across the central & western Panhandle.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for west #phwx where several hours of critical fire weather is expected this afternoon. Elevated conditions are expected further east. Avoid activities that might result in spark or flame today. #txwx #okwx pic.twitter.com/9ClwFetd4q — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) March 25, 2018

Expect temperatures in the 70s-80s, relative humidity of 5-15%, and southwest winds gusting close to 40 mph.

Today has the potential to be a bad fire day so please exercise fire precautions.

FIRST ALERT FIRE WEATHER DAY. RED FLAG WARNINGS in effect for Central & Western areas. Temps in the 70s-80s, RH 5-10%, & winds gusting near 40mph. Fire Danger is ELEVATED to HIGH/CRITICAL so please be fire aware. @NewsChannel10 #FirstAlert #firewx #phwx #txwx #wx pic.twitter.com/o1oCowNTj8 — Cameron Venable ? (@CVenableWx) March 25, 2018

The National Weather Service has also issued a Red Flag Warning for the western half of the Panhandle from noon to 9:00 p.m. tonight

