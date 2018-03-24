Students take a stand against gun violence in local 'March For Our Lives'

The Amarillo community took to the streets and showed their support for students ready to take a stand.

Those who participated say this was not an "anti-gun" rally, but instead a rallying cry for local and national leaders to prioritize the safety of students everywhere.

High school students from Caprock, Palo Duro and Amarillo High among others are saying enough is enough, calling for stricter gun laws and background checks for assault weapons.

"We don't want to take away guns cause that's, you know, it's an amendment," said Caprock student, Cat Alvarez. "But we just need regulations and age limits."

Marchers rallied together to express the need to prevent more school shootings like the tragedies at Sandy Hook, Columbine, and most recently, Marjory Stoneman-Douglas.

Caprock student, Mattie Ruiz, said going to school shouldn't be something to fear.

"Children of young age, and even our age, are scared to go to school and even our parents are scared to send us to school," she said. "That's not right because we live in a country where our freedom is very important to us and it's not right that we are even scared to even just go and get our education."

A group of Caprock High School students organized this march and said they want to make a difference starting right here in Amarillo.

"It can happen anywhere and we want to be proactive, not reactive," said one of the students, Carla Prieto. "So before it happens to us, we want to be able to say that we changed it."

Caprock High School teachers also came out today to show support for their students.

One of the teachers, Cecily Riesenberg, said students that are still underage and can't vote can still exercise their first amendment right and influence others around them.

"Our students don't have a voice, they can't vote and so we wanted to make sure they could exercise their voices in a different way," she said.

Another teacher, Stacy Barnes, said this fight isn't one kids should have on their own.

"We love our second amendment, thank God for it, but we do know that times are changing, technology is changing and we can't let our kids bear the brunt of this in their schools," she said. "Please help us. Teach your children no bullying, monitor their social media, vote for legislative reform that's compromise. But help us."

Barnes said to also register to vote if you are eligible and take the fight against gun violence to the ballot box in elections this November.

