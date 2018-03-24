Two Amarillo-area law enforcement officers nominate each other for same award

Two area first responders were honored for their service to the community on Friday at the Welcome Pardner Breakfast.

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas nominated Fritch Police Chief Houston Gass for the Quick Quack & Welcome Pardner First Responder of Distinction Award.

Little did Sheriff Thomas know that Chief Gass had nominated him for the award as well.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Both Thomas and Gass wrote letters to Welcome Pardner explaining why the other deserved the award.

Sheriff Thomas spoke on the tragic events Chief Gass had to overcome throughout his life, including when he was shot in the line of duty.

Chief Gass cited Sheriff Thomas' exemplary service to the community and the inspiration he drew from him.

Gass also commended Thomas on his assistance in the homicide investigation of Chief Gass' sister.

Various door prizes were also presented to first responders at the event.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.