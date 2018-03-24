Clovis man convicted of 2017 breaking and entering

A Clovis man has been convicted of felony breaking and entering.

Robert Moya 30, was found guilty this week of the June 2017 incident.

Moya was accused of forcing in the front door of a mobile home in Clovis.

A neighbor called the police, who arrested Moya as he exited the home.

This was Moya's second trial, with the first ending in a mistrial in February.

The State has filed paperwork declaring Moya a habitual offender, which could enhance his sentence by four years.

