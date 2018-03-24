City of Amarillo will start repairs on Fairway Drive

Fairway Drive between Coulter and Western will be down to one lane for portions of this week.

The City of Amarillo will be repairing potholes and cracks that have formed along the street.

The repairs will begin Monday and are scheduled for completion on Friday.

Flagmen will be on the scene to ensure safe passage of traffic.

Any questions about the construction can be directed the the city's Street Division at (06) 378-6815.

