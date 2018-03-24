Amarillo lane closure report

With the new work week beginning, new lane closures could have heavy impact on drivers in Amarillo.

Starting Monday, March 26, SL 335 (Hollywood Road) will be closed under I-27 as demolition of the I-27 southbound bridge begins. Eastbound traffic on SL 335 will be detoured south down the frontage road where it will cross I-27 using the Sundown Lane bridge, and then travel north on the frontage road back to SL 335. Westbound traffic on SL 335 will go north on the frontage road to Bell Street and under I-27, then south on the frontage road back to SL 335

Portions of Amarillo Boulevard will be reduced to one lane starting at 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, March 26 and 27, for signal work. Officers will help direct traffic.

On the westbound frontage roads of I-40, watch for crews doing patching repairs from Harrison Street to Paramount Boulevard.

On the northbound frontage roads along I-27, various lanes will be closed between Western and Georgia streets for patching repairs.

On I-40 westbound, the left and center lanes will be closed from Pullman Road to Lakeside Drive for crack sealing operations.

At the downtown interchange (I-40/I-27), crews will be reseeding grass and performing erosion control. Shoulders could be closed along portions of the interchange as this work takes place.

Please use caution when traveling through work zones.

