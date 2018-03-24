Guymon man arrested sexual communication with a minor

A Guymon man is behind bars after investigators said he had inappropriate communication with a minor online.

In January, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of Enid Police Department began investigating Michael Gift of Guymon.

On Thursday, detectives arrested Gift.

Officers continue to investigate and have conducted a search of his home.

