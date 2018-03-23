Family speaks after losing home in Fritch fire

A father and his sons are left with very little after flames destroyed their mother's home on Pawnee Road in Fritch on Wednesday evening.

"The house caught on fire and I was in my son's trailer house at another location and he came and got me and we came," said Elvia Louise Clendennen, who owns the home that burned.

"It's heartbreaking, we lost everything. All that was left is the clothes on our back," said Joey Thomas, who was living at the home.

There's not an exact cause of the fire at this time.

The family said they received $500 from the Red Cross which they said has already run out after buying clothes, food and a place to stay.

"I got a motel room last night so we could all get baths and get sleep," said Thomas. "A motel room tonight, and I got gas for the car, and it's gone."

As a single father, Joey says his only concern is that of his two young sons - who reminded him that while they don't have a home, they still have a truck.

"For the boys, I ended up having to carve a spoon out of a plastic water bottle," said Thomas. "I just want what every father wants my kids taken care of. Go to work, come home and teach my kids and tuck them into bed."

The family was not home at the time of the blaze but came back as the flames were burning their house and the boys' toys.

"A little nervous, really nervous," said five-year-old Logan.

"My Power Wheel melted and I can't drive," said three-year-old Joshua.

The family said they trust in God and the spirit of people in the Panhandle to help them get through this tough time.

"They don't have no toys," said Clendennen. "We've been getting a few clothes but blankets, sheets, dishes."

"Keep on keeping on, go to work and take it one day at a time," said Thomas.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe for the family or you can reach out to the family via Facebook.

