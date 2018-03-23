Wreck in Quay County closes area of I-40 - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Wreck in Quay County closes area of I-40

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Source: Quay County Sheriff's Office
QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) -

Officials are on the scene of a wreck in Quay County near Tucumcari.

The crash is located near 1st Street and I-40.

Deputies have closed the area to traffic.

