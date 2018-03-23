Crews responding to grass fire in Carson, Hutchinson Counties

Hutchinson County
Crews are responding to a wildfire report in Hutchinson County.
According to Hutchinson County OEM, the fire is located near the north circle on Main Street.
Incident Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance on a wildfire in Hutchinson County. No further information. #txfire— Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 23, 2018
Texas A&M Forest Service has been called in to assist.
Arrington Ranch
The Arrington Ranch fire in Carson County is 85 percent contained.
The fire is located north of Skellytown.
Approximately 400 acres have been burned.
According to Texas Forest Service, crews on the scene are making good progress in extinguishing the fire.
Incident Update: #ArringtonFire in Carson County is 85% contained at 400 acres. #txfire— Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) March 23, 2018
