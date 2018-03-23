Crews responding to grass fire in Carson, Hutchinson Counties - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Crews responding to grass fire in Carson, Hutchinson Counties

By NewsChannel10 Staff

Hutchinson County

Crews are responding to a wildfire report in Hutchinson County.

According to Hutchinson County OEM, the fire is located near the north circle on Main Street.

Texas A&M Forest Service has been called in to assist.

Arrington Ranch

The Arrington Ranch fire in Carson County is 85 percent contained.

The fire is located north of Skellytown.

Approximately 400 acres have been burned.

According to Texas Forest Service, crews on the scene are making good progress in extinguishing the fire.

