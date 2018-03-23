Clovis student tried for carrying a deadly weapon, threatening school employee

A jury has found a 12 year old Clovis student committed Aggravated Assault upon a School Employee and Unlawful Carrying of a Deadly Weapon on School Premises.

On February 8, the child entered Marshall Middle School with a loaded Airsoft pistol.

Several students reported the student was carrying a weapon, and school officials immediately acted to apprehend the child and secure the weapon. After removing the child from the halls the student made several threats, including “how would you like to be shot by a twelve year-old?”

Clovis Police responded to the scene and confiscated and disarmed the pistol and arrested the student. The student continued to make threats about “shooting-up” the school.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Judge Fred Van Soelen presided over the trial and ordered the child to undergo a fifteen day evaluation at the Youth Diagnostic and Development Center in Albuquerque.

Prosecutor Lara Maierhofer stated, “This is a very personal victory for the people of Clovis. Not only did our community hold this child accountable for his actions, but Marshall Middle School personnel and Principal Todd Morris acted swiftly and diligently to protect their students from harm.”

The Court will hold a disposition hearing at a later date.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.