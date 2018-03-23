Texas Rangers investigate fatal officer involved shooting in Childress

One man has died after an officer involved shooting in Childress.

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Donley and Childress County Sheriff’s Office and the Childress Police Department with an investigation of an officer involved shooting.

Friday, March 23, around 12:05 a.m., a male driving a 2009 Mercedes failed to stop for a traffic violation.

The driver evaded law enforcement south on US-287 through Donley and Hall Counties.

Officers deployed spikes to disable the vehicle.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The suspect fled the car on foot and continued to evade law enforcement inside the city.

Childress Police and a Childress Sheriff’s Deputy were able to make contact with the suspect a short time later.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the officers and they shot the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.