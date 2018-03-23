Officials release identity of suspect killed in Childress officer involved shooting

Officials have released the name of the suspect who was killed in an officer involved shooting in Childress last week.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Steven Rene Cortez from Lubbock.

The shooting happened on Friday, March 23. Police say Cortez failed to stop for a traffic violation, evading law enforcement south on US-287 through Donley and Hall Counties.

Spikes were deployed to stop Cortez, but he got out of the car and ran on foot.

Police were able to make contact with him a short time later.

Officials say Cortez pointed a handgun at the officers, and the officers shot him. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Texas Rangers continue investigating this incident.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.