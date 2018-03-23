TRAFFIC ALERT: Ross and I-40 intersection closed for 5 hours for construction

Friday, March 23, at 8 a.m., the intersection at Ross and I-40 will be closed for about 5 hours as crews set bridge forms & overhang.

Motorists heading south on Ross will be detoured to Arthur and those heading a North on Ross will be sent to Nelson.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Source: TxDOT Amarillo

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.