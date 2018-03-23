City of Amarillo hosts Youth Career and Job Fair

The City of Amarillo is hosting the 4th Annual Teen Career and Job Fair for ages 15 to 24.

The event allows youth an opportunity to meet employers from Amarillo businesses and organization.

They can learn about jobs, internships and volunteer opportunities as well as fill out applications.

Some of the businesses and organizations include the Amarillo Police Department, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Wonderland Amusement Park.

The job fair will be held Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center's South Exhibit Hall.

Admission is free and parents and guardians are welcome to attend as well.

