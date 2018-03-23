WTAMU SBDC hosts "Night at the Movies"

West Texas A&M University's Small Business Development Center is hosting "Night at the Movies."

The SBDC will teach business owners how to use smart phones and free editing apps to create effective videos for social media.

Those will then be featured at a special screening Friday, March 23.

It will be held from 5:30pm to 7pm at the Virgil Henson Auditorium, located at the Happy State Bank at 701 S. Taylor.

Attendees can enjoy popcorn, drinks and hors d'oeuvres.

Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and up and $5 for ages 5 to 12; to purchase tickets visit wtsbdc.com

