Panhandle Area Special Olympics Basketball Competition

The Panhandle Area Special Olympics will host a basketball competition.
Approximately 300 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities will participate in 5-on-5 team play and skills competitions.
Opening Ceremony will be held Friday, March 23 at 6 p.m. followed by classifications to determine which divisions teams will compete on Saturday.
Saturday, March 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. teams will compete in the tournament at Amarillo High School 4225 Danbury Street.
Teams will be trying to qualify for Summer Games, the statewide tournament, which is held in Arlington in May.
The event is free and open to the public.
