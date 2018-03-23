Amarillo Public Health Fair

Haven Health Clinic is hosting a public health fair for Amarillo residents.

Vendors will assist and provide resources to the community, and immunizations will be available from Amarillo Public Health.

The Health Fair will be held Saturday, March 24 from 10am to 12pm at 721 North Taylor.

