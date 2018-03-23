Spring Medication Cleanout and Shred Out Cancer Event

The Texas Panhandle Poison Center is partnering with the TTUHSC School of Pharmacy for the Spring 2018 Medication Cleanout.
The group will be collecting uunused, unwanted sharps and expired medications for proper disposal.
Residents are asked to leave the medications in their original containers if possible.
All identifying patient information will be concealed before disposal.
This is the poison center's 54th medication cleanout.
Since it began in 2009, TTPC has collected approximately 42,500 pounds of nused, unwanted sharps and expired medications for disposal.
In addition to the medication cleanout, The Cancer Survivorship will conduct their Shred Out Cancer event.
They'll be collecting old receipts, letters, taxes and bills to safely shred for the public free of charge.
The drive-through, drop-off event will be held Saturday, March 24 from 10am to 2pm at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at 1400 S. Coulter Street.
