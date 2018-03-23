"March for Our Lives" demonstration to be held in Amarillo

Students, teachers, parents and community members are invited to attend the Amarillo "March for Our Lives" demonstration.

The event coincides with the national "March for Our Lives" protest in Washington, D.C.

The demonstration has been organized by area students in support of Parkland High School students who are calling for safer and "common sense" gun laws in hopes of stopping mass shootings in schools.

The Amarillo march will be held Saturday, March 24.

It will begin at Ellwood Park at noon and participants will march to the old Potter County Courthouse.

