"March for Our Lives" demonstration to be held in Amarillo

Students, teachers, parents and community members are invited to attend the Amarillo "March for Our Lives" demonstration.
The event coincides with the national "March for Our Lives" protest in Washington, D.C.
The demonstration has been organized by area students in support of Parkland High School students who are calling for safer and "common sense" gun laws in hopes of stopping mass shootings in schools.
Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android
The Amarillo march will be held Saturday, March 24.
It will begin at Ellwood Park at noon and participants will march to the old Potter County Courthouse.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.
First Alert Weather Outlook for Friday, March 23
First Alert Weather Outlook for Friday, March 23
Friday, March 23, at 8 a.m., the intersection at Ross and I-40 will be closed for about 5 hours as crews set bridge forms & overhang.
Friday, March 23, at 8 a.m., the intersection at Ross and I-40 will be closed for about 5 hours as crews set bridge forms & overhang.
As fire danger persists, firefighting planes remain stationed in the Panhandle ready to provide support.
As fire danger persists, firefighting planes remain stationed in the Panhandle ready to provide support.
Big companies like Walmart may soon be able to sell liquor by the bottle, changing the way you buy alcohol.
Big companies like Walmart may soon be able to sell liquor by the bottle, changing the way you buy alcohol.
This week, Superintendent Dr. Dana West signed on the dotted line making the district's partnership with Amarillo College's Diplomas and Degrees program official.
This week, Superintendent Dr. Dana West signed on the dotted line making the district's partnership with Amarillo College's Diplomas and Degrees program official.