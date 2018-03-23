Boy Scouts collecting donations for High Plains Food Bank

The Golden Spread Council of Boy Scouts of America will collect food for the High Plains Food Bank as part of the Scouting for Food event.

Saturday, March 24 scouts will begin canvassing Amarillo around 8am to collect non-perishable food items.

In 2017, the boy scouts helped HPFB raise over 6,600 pounds of food and over $200 making it one of the food banks largest Spring food drives.

The top needs of the food bank include: canned soups, canned vegetables, canned meats, peanut butter, pasta/sauce and boxed dinners.

You can drop off donations at the High Plains Food Bank at 815 Ross Street or Boy Scouts of America's Amarillo Office at 401 Tascosa Road ahead of the event.

