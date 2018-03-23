Amarillo Venom hosts Texas Revolution

The Amarillo Venom will host the Texas Revolution for their second home game.

The game is Saturday, March 24 at 6pm, gates open at 5 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $10.25 to $30.25 plus fees online and can be purchased at govenom.com

Free tickets are available for those who work in the AG industry courtesy of Western Equipment and O Crop Services, LLC in honor of AG night.

