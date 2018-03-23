Studio 3313 hosts adult charades

Studio3313 hosts adult charades, a 21 and up event.

The game involves a modified version of truth or dare with charades and is open to area singles or couples.

The event is BYOB and is being held Saturday, March 24 starting at 9pm.

It will be held at Studio3313 located at 3313 West 6th Street.

