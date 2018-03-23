Amarillo Little Theatre Academy presents "Annie"

Amarillo Little Theatre Academy presents the family musical drama "Annie."

It's the story of little orphan Annie's mission to find her parents in 1930s New York City after being abandoned on the doorstep of an orphanage.

The show will be performed Friday, March 23 - Sunday, March 25 and again Friday, March 30 - Saturday, March 31.

Friday and Saturday night performances will be held at 7:30pm, while Saturday and Sunday afternoon performances will begin at 2:30pm.

The show will be performed at the Amarillo Little Theatre Mainstage, located at 2019 Civic Circle.

Tickets are $18 for ages 12 and up, $15 for under 12 years of age.

