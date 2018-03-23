First Alert Weather: Windy day with high temps in the low 90s, with extremely critical fire danger

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to today's dry and windy conditions. temps are mild this morning with temps in the 40's and 50's.

Highs this afternoon will warm into the upper 80's and low 90's.

Skies will be mostly sunny with gusty winds. Winds will be out of the southwest at 20-40 mph gusts up to 50 mph.

Extremely critical fire danger is expected today.

Winds will be breezy this weekend. out next high fire day will likely be Sunday.

Temps remain mild throughout the start of next week.

Cooler temps and possibly some rain is still possible for the middle of next week.

