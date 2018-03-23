First Alert Weather: Extreme Fire Danger

This is a First Alert Day in our area as we track some very dangerous wildfire conditions through the evening hours.

Along with record heat with highs near 90 degrees, a strong low pressure system has strengthened nearby and is generating some strong winds. SW winds have gusted over 40mph or even 50mph in some locations.

Combined with very low relative humidity near 10%, conditions are very conducive to the start and rapid spread of wildfires.

Later tonight, a weak front will arrive which will bring the winds down and cool the air a bit. Lows tonight will be in the mid 40s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected tomorrow, but winds should stay in the 10-20mph range and highs will be in the mid 70s. Warm and breezy conditions will return on Sunday with highs near 80.

