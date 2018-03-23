Good News with Doppler Dave: Giving thanks to our firefighters

Just a few days ago, we had a rapidly spreading and frightening wildfire surging into the city.

Thankfully, we have an awesome team of first responders and firefighters who put their lives at risk and safety at risk for us.

I'm thankful for that.

I decided to personally thank some firefighters.

Our first stop was Diamond Business Services. They've had a campaign to collect items firefighters might need.

I spoke with Charla Pitts with Diamond Business, who told me they started the campaign just wanting Amarillo to be able to give back.

"The response has been amazing," said Pitts. "We've had, we figure, over 700 cases of water."

Pitts said water isn't the only thing that keeps a firefighter going.

"When they come in off the field, they're just soot covered," she said. "Baby wipes, chapstick, eye drops, protein bars."

I decided to go with Charla to make a delivery.

We stopped at Fire Station 3 in Amarillo, where I figured I could find a few firefighters. I met Captain Kyle Joy, who I got to express my thanks and the thanks of citizens around Amarillo to.

Capt. Joy shared the real reason behind why he does what he does.

"I think that the motivation for any fireman is to help the community we live in. Help others, and just make the town safer," said Capt. Joy.

I wish I could travel around the area and visit every fire station and every volunteer fire department and say thanks.

If you live in our area, you're in good hands.

We have an awesome team around us on the front lines to keep us safe.

Now that's some good news.

