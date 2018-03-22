Community fills 'love bags' for foster families

Amarillo Angels and volunteers in the community gathered to pack love bags and share their support for area foster families.

"Volunteers came together, about 77 came and packed bags for those families and wrote notes of encouragement for them," said Gwen Hicks, Chief Dreamer at Amarillo Angels.

The bags were filled to the top with donations of Easter treats, toys and basic needs for foster families.

"If one person comes alongside a child in foster care and supports them and encourages them, it can change the course of their life and that's what we hope to do," said Hicks.

The love bags will be handed out to 29 foster families this Saturday at Foster Family Fun Day at the High Plains Retreat Center.

"We're just going to let them have a great day," said Hicks. "We're going to cook, and have hot dogs, and snow cones, and there's rope courses, and games, and activities, and crafts and Easter Egg hunts for those families to show them that the community loves them and supports them."

Children who volunteered their time said it's the spirit of giving back that brought them out for this eggs-cellent evening.

"We think that around Easter time, since Jesus gave his life for us, we should give back to other people," said Lauren Burrel.

"I think it means that they get a chance to have what other people have and they can have a brighter future," said Kaniya Barringer.

Although many of the volunteers didn't know the families whose bags they were filling with treats, they wrote words of strength for them to read.

"Their families create for them a life book and it's like a scrapbook of their life and if they move from placement to placement, those notes go with them," said Hicks. "I can tell you story after story about how those words of truth and encouragement have changed lives."

"I would tell them that they don't have to worry about anything, they should be happy and they should have a big smile," said Barringer.

You can volunteer at the event this Saturday. The event is at the High Plains Retreat Center at 18511 City Lake Road, Canyon and is from 11-5.

