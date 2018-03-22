Federal court ruling could soon allow large stores like Walmart to sell liquor in Texas

Big companies like Walmart may soon be able to sell liquor by the bottle, changing the way you buy alcohol.

"It's like the big giant and we're David,” said Charles Leard, owner of M&R Liquor in Amarillo.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

A district court judge ruled in favor of a challenge by Walmart against a longtime ruling by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, opening the door for larger companies to apply for liquor permits in the state.

A court ruling could soon allow big stores like Walmart to sell liquor -- but what does this mean for smaller companies?? Industry experts weigh in tonight on @NewsChannel10 at 6! pic.twitter.com/leWiqdm3UW — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) March 22, 2018

Right now, you can only go into a locally-owned liquor store in Texas and buy a bottle or two to take home, but with this new ruling, it could be as easy as going down one more aisle during an every-day grocery trip.

The Texas Package Stores Association, which represents family-owned liquor stores, issued a statement after the ruling, saying it is "disappointed in the trial court's decision to overturn decades of Texas law regulating the sale of liquor" and "will appeal the trial court's decision."

The Texas Package Stores Association has issued the following statement regarding the federal court ruling to allow stores like @Walmart to sell liquor in Texas @NewsChannel10 pic.twitter.com/pZufO0gqx1 — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) March 22, 2018

Bryan Poff III, a Project Manager with Texas Petitions Strategies based out of Austin, has dealt with alcohol sales issues like this all across the state through his work.

“The company that conducts the petitions and elections that cause jurisdictions to change their alcohol status,” said Poff III.

He says that despite the recent ruling, consumers and businesses should not expect to see liquor sold in big retailers anytime soon.

"As soon as any grocery store does apply for a permit with the TABC, most likely they'll be met with a temporary restraining order or injunction because the Package Store Association is going to appeal this decision," said Poff III.

However, even with feeling like "David" is going up against the "Goliath" of large publicly-traded companies, Leard is optimistic his company will prevail.

"We feel like local businesses, there's more control, it's better for the economy, and I think we'll be supported by the local constituents. I think it will be supported by the local community," said Leard.

Poff III says that if the ruling does go through, it could possibly be 5-10 years before liquor is sold in bigger stores in the state.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.