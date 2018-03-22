Amarillo safe house is at full capacity

Amarillo's only safe house is at full capacity.

While this may sound like bad news for the Family Support Services Safe House, staff said this is a sign its agenda change is working.

"I absolutely think being at capacity is a good thing," said Michelle Shields, the manager at Family Support Services Safe House. "That means they know who we are, what we're doing, and how they can get safety, and that they're trusting us in coming in and allowing us to help them create a different life if that's what they want."

However, she added that the increased need can be tough to navigate.

"It's a challenge, I can tell you that because having more people here all the time means there's a greater amount of needs, and it's been a challenge to figure out those needs."

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The safe house is home to victims of human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual violence.

It is mainly comprised of women and children. The trauma-informed-care programs have more specific services for survivors.

The shelter also features a no-limit stay time.

Shields said being at full capacity is a good thing because it means survivors know about the services and can seek better help.

The shelter is always accepting donations.

They take everything from hygiene products to diapers, as well as pet products to service their on-site animal shelter.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.