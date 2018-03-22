Amarillo ISD excited about new partnership with AC

This week, Amarillo Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Dana West signed on the dotted line, making the district's partnership with Amarillo College's Diplomas and Degrees program official.

AISD scholars can now begin earning an associate's degree as a high school freshmen.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

AISD Director of Counseling Tracey Moran said the program isn't going to be easy for students, but is designed to help them succeed.

"I, in conjunction with my lead counselors, are going to be that student's support on the Amarillo ISD side, and then they will have an advisor on the Amarillo College side, so, they are going to have a team of people working with them," Moran.

This partnership is all part of the district's mission to graduate every student prepared for success beyond high school.

"Anytime that you have something that's above and beyond a high school diploma, that makes you even more marketable," said Moran. "That's why even with our current students, we try to ensure that they have something even more then their high school diploma when they graduate from our schools."

Moran added the districts wants all students to leave high school being able to make a living wage.

This program will also save students and their parents money that would normally go to four years of college tuition.

Dean of Academic Outreach and Support Services Becky Burton said the program will benefit the community as well as the kids.

"We can educate them here and hopefully start growing our own getting them back in our workforce and let them stay here, said Burton. "They could go on to WT earn a bachelor's degree but continue to work here and stay in this community that's our hope."

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.