The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico warns community of donation scam

The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico is warning the public of unauthorized vendors or persons potentially using the Food Bank’s contact information to seek monetary donations.

The Food Bank does not ask for donations over the phone or process any credit card payments. The Food Bank accepts checks and money orders directly made out to the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico.

The only option for using a credit or debit card is on the Food Bank’s website at www.fbenm.org or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/foodbankenm both via PayPal.

Any merchant or person seeking monetary donations for the Food Bank asking for a credit or debit card number should be reported to local police authorities.

The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico makes every effort to protect its donors’ privacy and security. The Food Bank’s full Privacy Policy can be found at http://www.fbenm.org/donor-privacy-policy/.

For more information contact the Food Bank at 575-763-6130 or email foodbank@plateautel.net.

Source: Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.