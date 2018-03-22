Moore County officials need your help locating a wanted fugitive

Weather outlook for Thursday, March 22
Moore County officials are searching for Jose Angel Gonzales.
As a way of decreasing identity theft, all senior citizens on Medicare will soon be issued a new health insurance card.
Low income residents in Amarillo in need of home repairs can receive immediate assistance.
Oklahoma's ongoing budget crisis is taking a toll on Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell.
