Moore County officials need your help locating a wanted fugitive

Moore County officials are searching for Jose Angel Gonzales.

Gonzales is wanted for Felony Theft of Property $30K-$150K.

If you have information on his whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers at 806-935-8477 or go to www.P3tips.com/1066 and submit a tip.

Your tip could earn a reward of $1,000.

