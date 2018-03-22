Moore County officials need your help locating a wanted fugitive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Moore County officials need your help locating a wanted fugitive

By NewsChannel10 Staff
Jose Angel Gonzales (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers) Jose Angel Gonzales (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Moore County officials are searching for Jose Angel Gonzales.

Gonzales is wanted for Felony Theft of Property $30K-$150K.

If you have information on his whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers at 806-935-8477 or go to www.P3tips.com/1066 and submit a tip.

Your tip could earn a reward of $1,000.

