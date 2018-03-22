Thursday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the low 80s

Thursday is starting off to be a mild morning with temps in the 30's, 40's, and 50's.

Skies will be partly sunny with breezy winds. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Temps will warm into the low 80's.

Friday will be our next First Alert Day due to strong winds and high fire danger.

Temps tomorrow will be warmer in the upper 80's and low 90's.

Winds will be gusty with winds out of the southwest at 20-40 mph and gust sup to 50 mph.

Warm temps and breezy conditions continue through the weekend.

Cooler temps and the chance for rain returns next week.

