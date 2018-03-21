UPS changing shipping procedures in wake of bombings - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

UPS changing shipping procedures in wake of bombings

By Mike Makie, Reporter
Connect
The logo on the side of UPS delivery van; Source: CNN The logo on the side of UPS delivery van; Source: CNN
A UPS package drop-off station; Source: CNN A UPS package drop-off station; Source: CNN
A UPS delivery driver dropping off packages; Source: KFDA A UPS delivery driver dropping off packages; Source: KFDA
AUSTIN, TX -

In response to the recent bombings in Austin, UPS is changing their procedures for shipping packages.

New measures are being put in place to ensure packages are screen properly before shipment.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

In a statement from the company, UPS said: "UPS is cooperating with law enforcement authorities in their investigation. We have security measures in place."

The company is currently staying quiet about the new measures to ensure their effectiveness.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly