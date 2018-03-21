UPS changing shipping procedures in wake of bombings

The logo on the side of UPS delivery van; Source: CNN

In response to the recent bombings in Austin, UPS is changing their procedures for shipping packages.

New measures are being put in place to ensure packages are screen properly before shipment.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

In a statement from the company, UPS said: "UPS is cooperating with law enforcement authorities in their investigation. We have security measures in place."

The company is currently staying quiet about the new measures to ensure their effectiveness.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.