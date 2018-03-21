Emergency repair funds available to low-income Amarillo households

Oklahoma's ongoing budget crisis is taking a toll on Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell.
Low income residents in Amarillo in need of home repairs can receive immediate assistance.
In response to the recent bombings in Austin, UPS is changing their procedures for shipping packages.
Residents of a normally quiet Amarillo neighborhood are rocked after gunfire rings out for the second time in just a few weeks.
New Mexico Public Regulation Commission has approved Xcel Energy's 1,230-megwatt wind energy expansion project for New Mexico and Texas.
