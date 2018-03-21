Puckett neighborhood experiences sound of gunfire for second time in matter of weeks

Traffic moving along SW 45th in front of shopping plaza where shots were fired; Source: KFDA

Residents talking in front of homes in Puckett neighborhood; Source: KFDA

Shopping plaza along SW 45th where gunshots were fired; Source: KFDA

Residents of a normally quiet Amarillo neighborhood are rocked after gunfire rings out for the second time in just a few weeks.

The Puckett neighborhood is peaceful place where residents can walk up and down the street at any hour.

However, in the past couple weeks two different shootings have left them concerned.

Last night, shots rang out again just before midnight in the parking lot of the 5800 SW 45th Street.

The sound was not unfamiliar.

Back on March 10 a personal surveillance camera captured auto of a drive-by shooting. No one was injured.

Amarillo police Sergeant Brent Barbee said it may have stemmed from a fight.

"We do know there was an altercation between or involving several people out in the parking lot," said Sgt. Barbee.

2 people were injured in the shooting.

When police showed up they found a vehicle with a driver who reported being shot.

A short time later, another man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Both injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Sgt. Barbee said police were told by residents of the area that that parking lot is a regular hang out for people.

"It's definitely not uncommon for people to drive up, park and loiter in the parking lot," said Sgt. Barbee.

Residents in the neighborhood say they are not used to situations like this.

Police say the incident last night and the incident from a few weeks ago are not linked in any way.

"There is no reason to believe there's any on-going threat to anyone in the area in reference to the area on 45th [street]," said Sgt. Barbee. "The other incident is still under investigation. If we come up with some information that would be useful to the residents, from a safety angle, we will provide that to them. But right now, we don't have any."

They say the two random acts are isolated.

Police ask residents to call Crime Stoppers if they hear any more unusual activity in the area.

