Amarillo VA hosting town hall for veterans

New Mexico Public Regulation Commission has approved Xcel Energy's 1,230-megwatt wind energy expansion project for New Mexico and Texas.
As a way of decreasing identity theft, all senior citizens on Medicare will soon be issued a new health insurance card.
The Amarillo VA Health Care System is hosting a town hall for veterans this week to gather input about how to better care for our retired military.
A tiny school in the Texas Panhandle is making a big name for itself on the international stage.
The City of Farwell has been approved for a $1.5 million wastewater treatment plant.
