Amarillo VA hosting town hall for veterans

The Amarillo VA Health Care System is hosting a town hall for veterans this week to gather input about how to better care for our retired military.

The organization wants to improve the care they provide by understanding the needs of veterans.

The forum will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 22 inside the West Campus Lecture Hall at Amarillo College at 6222 SW 9th Ave.

There will also be an optional seminar on community care from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

The event is open to all veterans and their families.

For additional information and more event details, you can contact Joel Mease at (806) 356-9703 ext. 4059 or by email at joel.mease@va.gov.

